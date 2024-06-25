27th September 2024
Time to shine with the Huawei Watch GT 5
Packed with features and designed to impress, Huawei’s latest GT 5 Series smartwatches have what it takes to boost your fitness game
16th September 2024
A new study from the University of South Australia highlights the impact of health and fitness apps on physical activity, diet, and sleep quality
12th September 2024
MF reports from the race convoy during the decisive 19th stage of La Vuelta a España
23rd September 2024
If you're short on time and kit, you can still get a worthwhile workout in with just a backpack
19th September 2024
Use these science-backed findings for better strength, muscle and fat loss
16th September 2024
Build muscle and strength from home with this resistance band full-body workout from performance coach Omar Mansour
27th September 2024
Build lower body power and core strength to level up your 5-a-side game
27th September 2024
Strengthen the muscles and tendons around your shoulder joints to ward off lifting-related injuries
23rd September 2024
The following eight-move warm-up circuit utilises the controlled resistance of bands to get you primed for action
23rd September 2024
16th September 2024
Build a bigger, broader chest and strong core with this dumbbell workout
26th September 2024
Get into the swing of things and add a new dimension to your workouts by adding a kettlebell or two to your home gym set-up
26th September 2024
Looking for one dumbbell to rule them all? These are the best adjustable dumbbells for strength training at home this year
26th September 2024
Strap in for the best heart rate monitors to track your vital statistics
25th September 2024
If you prefer to sit down for your cardio sessions, we've got the pick of the best rowing machines
25th September 2024
Nutritionist Rob Hobson ranks the best protein powders you can buy in 2024
24th September 2024
Looking to maximize your home cardio workouts? You'll be wanting one of these
10th September 2024
Dominic Taylor explains what it takes to conquer the world’s toughest one-day endurance event
4th September 2024
From emphasising the eccentric to exposing yourself to heavier loads, we asked a panel of strength specialists for their favourite get-strong protocols
4th September 2024
From how long each workout should last to turning fat into muscle
1st August 2024
All you need to know about creatine and whether you could benefit from taking it
16th July 2024
Everything you need to know about this vital macronutrient
7th June 2024
All you need to know about whey protein, from how much you need to when best to take it
